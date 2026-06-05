George Kurian’s term ends; C Sadanandan in the line

KOCHI: With the Rajya Sabha term of Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Minority Affairs George Kurian set to expire on June 21, the BJP state leadership is hopeful that nominated Rajya Sabha member C Sadanandan may get a ministerial post.

President Droupadi Murmu had nominated BJP state vice-president C Sadanandan, a retired teacher and survivor of political violence in Kannur, to the Rajya Sabha in July 2025.

George Kurian was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh on August 27, 2024. His term began on September 4, 2024, after the seat was vacated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia following his election to the Lok Sabha.

With the terms of Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian scheduled to expire on June 21 and 26, the BJP has announced national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agarwal as its candidates.

The BJP leaders in Kerala were hoping that the national leadership will nominate one leader from Kerala to contest from Madhya Pradesh. The names of senior leaders like K Surendran and Anoop Antony were doing the rounds.