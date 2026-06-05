Gulf Malayalis take a ‘SIP’ of Indian equities

KOCHI: For decades, Gulf Malayalis parked their savings in gold, land and bank deposits. Now, a growing number of them are taking a different route — investing in Indian equities through systematic investment plans (SIPs), according to a study by Equirus Wealth, a wealth management firm in Kerala.

The shift has become particularly visible over the past two to three years, even as the stock market has remained volatile and tested investors’ patience. Financial advisors say many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Kerala are looking beyond short-term market fluctuations and focusing on wealth creation over a five to seven-year window.

The study says the appeal of SIPs lies in their simplicity: investors deposit a fixed amount every month, participate in the market in a disciplined manner and avoid the stress of trying to time market highs and lows. The model also fits naturally with the monthly remittance flows from Gulf countries.

K Dinesh Nair, director of Equirus Wealth, said there is a clear shift away from traditional assets such as real estate and gold towards organised financial products.

“While there is no Kerala-specific data on NRI equity investments, our estimates suggest that around 15-20% of the state’s annual remittance inflow could be finding its way into equities, mutual funds, SIPs and portfolio management products,” he said. Based on Kerala’s estimated remittance inflow of `2.16 lakh crore in FY25, this would translate to roughly `30,000 crore to `45,000 crore being invested annually in equity-linked assets.

According to Dinesh, the trend is particularly strong among Gulf-based investors earning less than `50 lakh a year. These investors are focused on gradually building wealth in India rather than seeking quick gains.

The growing popularity of SIPs comes despite the continued attractiveness of Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits.