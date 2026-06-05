Kannur native abducted, released in Palakkad

KOCHI: A 34-year-old man from Kannur, who was allegedly abducted by a gang, was later found abandoned near in Palakkad on Friday, police said.

The victim, identified as Sudheer, a native of Thalassery, was reportedly kidnapped by a three-member group. Following a complaint lodged by his mother, Cheranelloor Police on Friday registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Police named Cheranelloor natives Shameer (40), Ajeesh (40), and two unidentified persons as accused in the case. According to the complaint, Sudheer was forcibly taken from the parking area of a private hospital in Kochi on the night of June 1.

Investigators said the accused allegedly contacted the owner of the firm where Sudheer worked as a driver and demanded money after the abduction. Police suspect the incident was linked to a financial dispute involving the employer and the accused persons.

A police team has left for Palakkad to bring Sudheer back to Ernakulam. Further investigation is in progress.