Kerala HC order to follow Calcutta HC’s child custody guidelines draws applause

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a landmark verdict, the Kerala High Court has ordered all family courts in the state to follow for now the Child Access & Custody Guidelines issued by the Calcutta High Court in 2025 while considering custody cases of children whose parents are involved in matrimonial disputes.

The June 1 judgment, coming at a time when Kerala mourns the death of the toddler from Nedumangad who suffered prolonged, brutal physical abuse at the hands of his mother’s partner, directed that the Calcutta HC guidelines be followed until a committee constituted to consider a similar plan places its recommendations.

“It is unfortunate to see the child being used as a pawn in the hands of the parents,” the HC said while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a woman saying her child was illegally removed from her custody by the father, her husband. The HC, which considered the Calcutta court’s guidelines as foundation, ruled in the mother’s favour and directed family courts to adhere to the guidelines.

The Child Welfare Council applauded the HC directive. “The judgment is relevant in the backdrop of the shocking Nedumangad case. Society should evolve into a space that enquires why a child is crying, irrespective of whether the parents are separated or not. People should come to the realisation that a child is society’s collective responsibility,” Child Welfare Council general secretary G L Arun Gopi told TNIE.