Kerala MVD’s tolerance list for souping up vehicles has Gen Z hungry for more

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: Just days after Chief Minister V D Satheesan drew attention on social media with his assurance to a young vlogger that vehicle-modification rules would be revisited, the motor vehicles department (MVD) has issued a first-of-its-kind list detailing 18 permissible modifications for vehicles in the state.

While the move has been welcomed for bringing clarity to a confusing regulatory area, many young motorists and automobile enthusiasts say the order falls short of the broader reforms they had hoped for.

The guidelines permit modifications such as interior ambient lighting, additional speakers, Android infotainment systems, dash cams, stickers and chrome garnish.

However, major structural alterations, engine modifications and fuel conversions remain prohibited unless prior approval is obtained and the changes are recorded in the vehicle’s registration certificate under Rule 112 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR).

Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju clarified that the rules themselves have not changed and that the department has merely presented existing provisions in a more accessible format.

Among younger vehicle owners, the reaction has been largely muted. Many argue that several of the listed modifications are already common and widely accepted.

“Dash cams are primarily safety devices and are already widely used. Floor mats come fitted in most cars. It is difficult to even call them modifications,” said Joshin Shaiz, a Kochi-based motor enthusiast.

Engineering student Keshav N Anand said the proposal mainly covers practical alterations that do not affect safety. “The modifications listed are not dangerous and do not inconvenience other road users. Vehicle customisation can also be a form of art, but this is not the kind of change enthusiasts were expecting,” he said.