Plus One seat hike in Kerala may ease crunch but allocation anomalies remain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government's decision to include the additional Higher Secondary Plus One seats and batches sanctioned last year from the very start of the admission process is expected to significantly reduce complaints of seat shortages, particularly in the northern districts.

The move follows recurring concerns over inadequate Plus One seats in certain regions. The state government's policy address has also promised further seat increases wherever necessary. This year, Kerala has 4.39 lakh Plus One seats available, compared to 4.10 lakh students who passed the SSLC examination.

The practice of incorporating additional seats and batches from the first allotment stage was introduced in 2025 by the previous LDF government. The measure helped minimise seat shortage complaints last year, prompting the current UDF government to continue the model before the commencement of the single-window admission process on May 26.

At present, the state has 1,92,181 Plus One seats in government schools, 1,92,159 in aided schools and 49,800 in unaided institutions. In addition, 5,044 seats are available in special schools, model residential schools and technical schools, according to officials from the General Education Department.

However, concerns remain over the manner in which Plus One batches were sanctioned over the years. RTI data shows that 135 batches have fewer than 25 students enrolled, including 113 batches in government schools.