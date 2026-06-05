White paper blacklists KIIFB, flays ‘political priorities’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Portraying the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) as driven by political priorities rather than strategic ones, the ‘Kerala’s Fiscal Health’ report tabled in the assembly on Thursday called for new legislation to clip the financial body’s independent borrowing powers.

Kannur district, the CPM citadel and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s home district, secured 20.4% of KIIFB’s total allocation. In terms of actual payment, Kannur stood first at 19.1%. It was followed by Thiruvananthapuram (17%) and Ernakulam (11%). The three districts together bagged almost half of the total payment.

“Neither human development indices nor economic need indices provide an obvious justification for this concentration,” the report said, adding that “project distribution reflects political rather than strategic prioritisation”. The board spent just Rs 64 crore for projects related to SC welfare and Rs 18 crore for ST welfare (0.07% and 0.02% of total releases respectively).

Painting a worrying picture, the report said the KIIFB has in effect created a parallel fiscal authority—a second government with its own borrowing programme, its own project pipeline, and its own debt service obligations. But it does not have the revenue streams, accountability mechanisms, legislative oversight, or expenditure controls that govern the state budget. It suggested an immediate performance audit by the CAG.

The previous LDF government revamped KIIFB as an off-budget infrastructure financing vehicle that bypasses Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) constraints. But after the Union government’s decision to count KIIFB’s borrowings as part of the state’s liabilities, the “off-budget mechanism” lost its relevance. The report recommended an amendment to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund (Amendment) Act, 2016, to stop independent borrowing by the board altogether. Instead, the finance department should borrow at more favourable terms and channel funds to KIIFB, it said.