CPM under pressure as Kodiyeri’s wife hits out at party leadership

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-brewing resentment among the kith and kin of the late CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has finally spilled out with his wife Vinodini Kodiyeri lashing out openly against the party leadership. In a major embarrassment to the CPM, Vinodini accused the party leadership of neglecting the family.

She raised criticism against the CPM leadership in an interview given to vernacular magazine, Pachakkuthira. In what could trigger fresh debates within the party, she spoke about how Kodiyeri was isolated at the end.

In an apparent reference to the criticism that came up at the time of Kodiyeri’s death, on the CPM decision not to bring his body for public homage in the state capital, Vinodini wondered whether everyone in the party leadership did justice to Kodiyeri.

“I know what his state of mind was during his final days, his helplessness and how he was isolated,” she said.

Vinodini also pointed fingers at CPM state secretary M V Govindan without naming him. She said nobody from the leadership contacted the family after Kodiyeri’s death. She also narrated how a senior leader – a politburo member holding an important position in the state -- never picks her calls.

“I’m talking about some big leaders. Even after repeated calls to a senior leader – not for any recommendation – that leader didn’t pick my calls, nor did he call back. He might have thought it’s for some personal purpose. I don’t know whether only I have experienced such behaviour,” Vinodini said.