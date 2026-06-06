CPM's Isaac questions AI use in Kerala government's finance white paper, seeks clarification

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader T M Thomas Isaac on Friday urged V D Satheesan to clarify whether artificial intelligence was used to prepare the white paper on the state's finances that the chief minister presented in the assembly the day before.

“After verifying the 195-page document using AI detection tools, it was found that a substantial portion of the white paper was generated using AI,” Isaac told reporters.

He also said the Supreme Court, the Kerala High Court, the Ministry of Finance and the state government had issued guidelines for using AI tools, but those were not followed. “The chief minister must clarify which confidential data were verified using AI tools. Now, sensitive data of the government is available in public domain,” the former finance minister said.

He also sought to punch holes in the white paper's claims. “The white paper claims that the state's development expenditure is low compared with other states. This is wrong. They used the RBI data instead of that of the state government. The RBI data did not include the fund allocated to the local self-government institutions as development expenditure. It was considered as grant in the RBI data,” he said.