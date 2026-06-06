Heavy rain, drought on mind Kerala adopts cautious monsoon strategy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the southwest monsoon officially setting in over Kerala, the state has adopted a cautious strategy that braces for both extreme rainfall and a potential drought. The government is also set to release a revised ‘Orange Book’, the state’s annual monsoon preparedness manual, with the updated guidelines.
District collectors have been instructed to prepare for both situations. The drought monitoring cell under the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) will be activated in case rainfall remains deficient during June and July. The authorities have taken most pre-monsoon preparedness measures, including holding district-level reviews, training programmes and vulnerability assessments.
“The revised Orange Book, which will be unveiled immediately, empowers district collectors and urban local bodies to handle disaster situations more effectively. The government has approved the book, and we are awaiting the government order, which is expected by tomorrow,” KSDMA member-secretary Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose told the TNIE.
The new changes will grant collectors and LSGIs more decision-making powers and respond more effectively on the ground, he said. The revised ‘Orange Book’ also contains clearer guidelines on hazard mitigation measures, including tree management, department-wise responsibilities and preparedness checklists for district collectors.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast below-normal rainfall and an El Nino year. However, Sekhar said extreme weather events are not linked solely to seasonal rainfall totals.
“Even if the overall rainfall is below normal, intense rainfall episodes and localised extreme events can still occur. Therefore, preparedness cannot be relaxed,” he said.
The state is also keeping a close watch on the possibility of drought-like conditions if the El Niño phenomenon intensifies, with Sekhar saying that drought monitoring activities have already commenced.
“We have to keep the possibility of drought in mind as well. Monitoring has already begun. Any further action will be taken strictly in accordance with the ‘Drought Manual’ and national guidelines. As of now, there are no conditions warranting the next stage of response,” he said.
Be On guard
Red alert:
Saturday: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur & Kasaragod
Sunday: Malappuram, Kozhikode & Wayanad Orange alert: Saturday: P’Thitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur & Palakkad
Sunday: Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur & Kasaragod
Monday: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur & Kasaragod
Tuesday: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur & Kasaragod
Yellow alert: Saturday: T’Puram, Kollam & Alappuzha
Sunday: T’Puram, Kollam, P’Thitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam & Idukki
Monday: P’Thitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur & Palakkad dists
Tuesday: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram & Palakkad
STATE BRACES FOR HEAVY RAIN; RED ALERT IN MANY DISTS TODAY, TOMORROW
T’Puram: With the southwest monsoon gaining strength and triggering heavy rain across the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for various districts in the coming days. The weather department has warned of extremely heavy rain in isolated parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday. According to the IMD, owing to multiple cyclonic circulations, Kerala is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain until June 10. The administrations of several districts, including those of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, are on alert following the IMD’s warning.