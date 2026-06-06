Heavy rain, drought on mind Kerala adopts cautious monsoon strategy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the southwest monsoon officially setting in over Kerala, the state has adopted a cautious strategy that braces for both extreme rainfall and a potential drought. The government is also set to release a revised ‘Orange Book’, the state’s annual monsoon preparedness manual, with the updated guidelines.

District collectors have been instructed to prepare for both situations. The drought monitoring cell under the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) will be activated in case rainfall remains deficient during June and July. The authorities have taken most pre-monsoon preparedness measures, including holding district-level reviews, training programmes and vulnerability assessments.

“The revised Orange Book, which will be unveiled immediately, empowers district collectors and urban local bodies to handle disaster situations more effectively. The government has approved the book, and we are awaiting the government order, which is expected by tomorrow,” KSDMA member-secretary Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose told the TNIE.

The new changes will grant collectors and LSGIs more decision-making powers and respond more effectively on the ground, he said. The revised ‘Orange Book’ also contains clearer guidelines on hazard mitigation measures, including tree management, department-wise responsibilities and preparedness checklists for district collectors.