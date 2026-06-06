Kerala government to take decision on PM SHRI after consultations, says education minister

Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Saturday said the state government will decide on the PM SHRI scheme only after holding detailed discussions and consultations with experts, adding that there was no "emergency" in the matter.

Speaking to reporters in response to questions regarding a report submitted by the Director of General Education on the scheme, the minister said all aspects would be examined before a final decision is taken.

"It is true that the Director has submitted a report. However, a decision can be taken only after discussions within the government and consultations with experts," he said.

Samsudheen said the present government was a continuation of the previous administration, which had signed the agreement with the Centre and received funds under the scheme. "The previous government had signed the agreement and accepted the funds. So, we will examine the report before taking a final decision," he said.

Stating that there was no "emergency" for an immediate decision, the minister said the Centre should not impose conditions on states while releasing funds. "There are federal principles in our country. Imposing conditions on states for disbursing funds amounts to a violation of those principles. That is our stand," he said.

The CPI(M)-led Left government had, in October last year, put on hold the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme, days after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre, following objections from coalition partner CPI.

The CPI had alleged that the scheme could pave the way for the implementation of the RSS agenda in the education sector, while the General Education Department had defended the move as necessary for securing central assistance. Congress-led UDF then criticised the LDF government for signing the PM SHRI MoU.