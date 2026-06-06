Kerala govt’s cancer-screening drive identifies over 58k for follow-up

KOCHI: The year-long Arogyam Anandam, Akattam Arbudam (‘Health is Bliss, Let’s Defeat Cancer’) screening drive has referred 58,562 people for follow-up evaluation and treatment from among the 22,59,941 it evaluated for possible cancer symptoms.

The initiative, carried out by the state health department from February 2025 to March 2026, screened individuals for breast, cervical, oral and colon cancer.

Dr Moni Abraham Kuriakose, former director of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC), said follow-up treatment is as crucial as early identification. “The population-wise screening, carried out through an effective survey, helped identify high-risk individuals. Focused and timely testing and treatment should be ensured to prevent disease progression and improve outcomes of those in the group,” he said.

“We were able to identify those with early stage symptoms. Most of the time, delayed identification and treatment lead to complications and mortality. The aim was to find people with symptoms at the earliest stage and initiate treatment,” a senior official with the Directorate of Health Services said.

The screening also identified people with benign and premalignant stage symptoms to ensure focused follow-up treatment.

Urging the state government to invest in screening, early identification and treatment for cancer, Dr Moni said, “Cancer incidence rate in the state is 134 per lakh, compared with 74 at the national level. Cancer shows mild or no symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, it becomes aggressive. Thus, we need to focus on early identification to control the disease. The strategy will also help to reduce costs,” he said.