Kerala HC-monitored probe sought into illegal memory card access

KOCHI: The survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case on Friday approached the Kerala High Court, seeking to quash the report filed by the then trial judge regarding the illegal access of the memory card during court’s custody.

The survivor also sought an investigation into the unauthorised and illegal access to the memory card and pen drive, as well as the possible copying and transmission of the eight video recordings of the crime, by appointing a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the High Court. She also sought a directive to include a cyber or digital forensic expert in the SIT.

The petition stated that the illegal access to the video recordings of the gang rape of the survivor, while they were in the custody of the court, not only infringed upon her inviolable right to dignity and privacy but also raised serious concerns regarding the security of sensitive evidence.

The inquiry authority failed to make any finding regarding Mahesh Mohan, a former court staff member, allegedly removing the pen drive and memory card from the court’s custody for over five months, and conducted no further inquiry into the matter, the survivor said.

The forensic examination had earlier revealed, “The memory card was accessed on the night of January 9, 2018, and December 13, 2018, at 9.58 pm and 10.58 pm, respectively. The third access was done on July 19, 2021, from 12.19 pm to 12.54 pm.” Based on this, the High Court had directed the district and sessions judge, Ernakulam to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the alleged illegal access and file a report.