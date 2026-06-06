Kerala HC orders adding dad’s name to IVF child’s birth certificate

KOCHI: In a rare move, the Kerala High Court has directed authorities to include the father’s name in the birth certificate of a child born through In vitro fertilisation (IVF) in 2012. The order was issued after the couple sought the addition.

As per their petition, the husband donated the sperm used for the IVF treatment while the couple, working in Dubai, were living together. However, they could not marry due to opposition from the man’s family. The woman later decided to bear a child through IVF. The procedure was kept secret from their parents, the plea said.

The child, a girl, was born on November 14, 2012. However, owing to a misunderstanding between the couple at the time, the father’s name was left blank on her birth certificate. The couple later married and had a second child, whose birth certificate correctly records the father’s name. The Registrar of Births had denied their earlier request to add the name citing lack of provision to enable such a correction.

However, the court observed that a blank space in the birth register could wound more deeply than words. “I considered the psychological trauma of a child born to an unwed mother through the lens of ‘Karna’ in Mahabharata.