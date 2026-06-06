Kerala HC scraps 'negotiated purchase' deal for Atlantis overbridge project, orders fresh compensation

KOCHI: In a landmark ruling that could have implications for several major infrastructure projects in the state, the Kerala High Court has held that landowners cannot be denied the benefits of the 2013 land acquisition law through so-called "negotiated purchase" agreements.

The case concerns 163.41 cents of prime land owned by Puducherry native Ravikumar RC, acquired for the Atlantis overbridge project.

Acquisition proceedings began in 2012 under the old Land Acquisition Act, but before the process was completed, the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR Act) came into force on January 1, 2014, providing substantially higher compensation and rehabilitation benefits.

TRS Kumar, counsel for Ravikumar, argued that officials persuaded him to accept a negotiated settlement at Rs 20 lakh/cent, even though land values along MG Road were significantly higher. He contended that this arrangement deprived him of the enhanced compensation guaranteed under the 2013 law.