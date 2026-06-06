Study finds unripe jackfruit may help lower blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure

KOCHI: The jackfruit is hiding a lot under its thorny exterior. At a time when Kerala is witnessing a rise in lifestyle disease cases, a recent study published in an international medical journal has found that the green unripe jackfruit may help reduce blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels.

The study was conducted at Alappuzha Medical College over three months among 100 diabetes patients using unripe jackfruit.

“Partial dietary substitution with unripe jackfruit flour produced significant improvements in glycemic indices and cardiovascular risk markers compared with routine breakfast intake,” says the study, whose findings were published in the journal Current Nutrition and Food Science. The study was led by Dr B Padmakumar, the former principal of Alappuzha Medical College.

The study concludes that incorporating unripe jackfruit flour into the diet may improve glycemic control by reducing Fasting Plasma Glucose (FPG), Postprandial Plasma Glucose (PPPG), and Glycated Haemoglobin (HbA1c).

The finding assumes significance in the backdrop of the latest National Family Health Survey 2023-24 (NFHS-6) which said the number of people suffering from lifestyle diseases in Kerala was higher than the national average.

As per the NFHS-6 report, 28.9% of Kerala women and 31.9% of men have high blood sugar levels or are taking medicine to control sugar levels. This is much higher than the national average of 17.8% and 20.9%, respectively. The 2019-21 survey, NFHS-5, had said 24.8% of Kerala women and 27% of men had high blood sugar levels.

The NFHS-6 also revealed that 31.9% of Kerala women and 36.6% of Kerala men have elevated blood pressure or are taking medicine to control blood pressure. This too is higher than the national average of 19.4% women and 22.1% men.