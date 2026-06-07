An ardent supporter of Congress from his student days

KOCHI: At a time when many artists are perceived to lean towards Left politics, Salim Kumar was known for having a different voice and a different opinion.

From a young age, he was part of the Congress party and was drawn to the Congress ideology.

Opening up about his political ideology, he had said he was a Congressman because his father was a Congress sympathiser.

“My father was a huge fan of K Karunakaran. He used to take me to the Congress party meetings and rallies. One day my father told me to not go to school. The Congress party was conducting a donation drive to fund the Rajan case trial. I garlanded Karunakaran, and he touched my cheek. That was a memorable moment for me, and I became his huge fan,” he told TNIE at the ‘Express Dialogues’ back in 2023.

As a student, he was a member of the Kerala Students Union at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. He also held the position of arts club secretary at the college.

Though he called himself a part of the Congress ‘I’ group led by K Karunakaran, he also criticised the party for the group politics that dented its stature.

Salim Kumar actively campaigned during the recent assembly election. He even predicted a landslide victory for the Congress-led UDF in the election and came down heavily on the Left government.

However, the veteran actor was lavish in his praise for some leaders in the CPM, including E K Nayanar and Pinarayi Vijayan, for their leadership qualities and governance.

“Many communists have loved and respected me. Many of my close friends and colleagues are Left supporters,” he admitted in an interview once.

Being a Paravur native, Salim Kumar shared a warm relationship with Chief Minister V D Satheesan. He was present at the reception organised by the Ernakulam Pouravali for Satheesan after he became the chief minister.