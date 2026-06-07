Express Dialogues | IF CPM is destroyed, social equilibrium itself will change: T K Govindan

Does the fact that she happened to be the wife of M V Govindan make her ineligible? She too has a long history of party work...

Her biggest ineligibility is that not a single person accepted her. If a party unit discusses and rejects someone, isn’t that the biggest disqualification?

Are you saying P K Shyamala’s candidacy was solely M V Govindan’s decision? Such a decision wouldn’t happen without Pinarayi’s knowledge…

There is no doubt that Pinarayi and Govindan took this decision together. Pinarayi usually attends meetings where election matters are discussed. But he didn’t attend this particular meeting. Though different opinions came up, district secretary K K Ragesh sent only Shyamala’s name.

That itself is political betrayal. I firmly believe that had Pinarayi been in that meeting and witnessed the massive opposition, this decision wouldn’t have been passed.

Why do you think Ragesh did that?

Ragesh is someone who listens to whatever Govindan says. I don’t think Ragesh has the capability to make independent decisions or to lead a district unit like Kannur. He has no experience doing so. He hasn’t even been a branch secretary. Whose nominee is Ragesh?

After the colossal drubbing, there have been heated discussions in committees. Do you see any real possibility of a corrective course of action?

The party has conducted course correction exercises before. Those were mere verbal exercises. I don’t believe any correction will happen this time either. Even after the UDF sweep, the party didn’t learn a lesson. They should realise that people detest the leadership from top to bottom. It’s useless to brush this off as ‘minority consolidation’. It was the party’s very own – area committee members, party unit workers, and party members – who voted for me.

CPM usually gets good support from many panchayats in Kannur...

The party’s setup there is almost like a religious organisation. No one can get out of it. Similarly, people within the party cannot publicly take a stand against the party. If they do, they will face massive opposition and social isolation.

Is CPM heading towards a Bengal/Tripura-like scenario?

Definitely. There’s resentment among the people. I don’t wish to see the CPM destroyed, especially in Kerala. If the CPM is destroyed, the social equilibrium itself will change. If the CPM doesn’t wish to be destroyed, it must correct itself.

Was it only during the election that you realised the extent of degradation?

My quitting the party was not a momentary decision. I have been continually discussing such matters within the party