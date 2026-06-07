Express Dialogues | Rectify mistakes, and CPM will survive; else, it will go Bengal way: V Kunhikrishnan

So, do you think once Pinarayi is replaced, issues within the CPM will be addressed?

An individual is not the issue. The party structure itself has adapted to this mindset. It isn’t just Pinarayi’s fault. The party leadership must have the power to regulate the person in power. Only then can they correct him. Even if Pinarayi is replaced, what guarantee is there that it won’t be the same?

Don’t you think CPM too should adapt to the changing times?

There’s nothing wrong with adapting to the times. But the party cannot survive without upholding core Communist values. If amendments are needed in organisational principles, the party must call a plenum and implement changes collectively. It shouldn’t happen based on an individual’s whim. Today, the changes we see are leading the party down a wrong path.

There’s a narrative that a ‘good party’ has fallen into the hands of a few ‘bad individuals’...

That position isn’t entirely accurate, but that’s what appears to be happening on the surface. It’s the party that matters above everything else. After Pinarayi came to power, the party had no control over the government. It reached a state where Pinarayi decided everything. In a communist party, the secretary is supposed to be above the chief minister. When the government makes mistakes, the party must correct.

When you stayed away from the party, did anyone from Congress contact you?

No political party came forward to support me or even approach me. I decided to contest entirely due to persuasion by the people, including those within the CPM, who aligned with the issues I had raised and wanted someone with a principled stance.

In Payyanur, a collective called ‘Jagratha Payyanur’ was recently formed...

When we contested this election, ‘Jagratha’ was the name we used. That ‘Jagratha’ is still a loose motley of people. We have now initiated a discussion to give it an organisational structure. There is absolutely no plan to form a political party.

Does this mean you have no intention of returning to the CPM?

It’s for the CPM to decide because they are the ones who expelled me. If they decide to take me back... well, we can cross that bridge when we get to it. I don’t believe they will ever do so.

After expulsion, did you face any kind of boycott or ostracism?

Absolutely. People within the party are hesitant to interact with me. Many are reluctant to even come to my house. People are hesitant to come or talk to me openly. That’s out of fear of repercussions. People still invite me to weddings, but invitations to public functions have dropped drastically.