Five dead as rain batters Kerala

KOZHIKODE / KASARAGOD /THRISSUR : Heavy rain lashed Kerala, especially the northern districts, on Saturday, triggering a series of fatal accidents, land cave-ins, and structural collapses that claimed five lives, including three children.

Two siblings — aged 14 and 9 — died after a compound wall collapsed on them in Kasaragod, while a woman and her son drowned in Kuttiadi river in Kozhikode. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man died after a tree uprooted and fell on a shed during strong winds in Thrissur on Friday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alerts for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday, and a yellow alert for other districts.

At Sanchakkadavu in Kasaragod’s Delampady panchayat, two siblings — Class 8 student Musammil and Class 5 student Munsir — died and their friend, Wahash,14, suffered injuries after the retaining wall of a recently inaugurated house collapsed in heavy rain, burying them. Though local residents and Adhoor police took the children to a hospital, their siblings’ lives could not be saved. Wahash remains critical at a private hospital.

In Kozhikode, Kuttiadi river claimed the lives of a 35-year-old woman, Remya Subheesh, and her son. Remya, a pharmacist, had gone to the river near her house at Kadiyangad around 5pm to wash clothes, accompanied by her two children.