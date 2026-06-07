Karuvannur Bank case: CPM leaders to face trial; summons issued to 28 people

KOCHI: In a major setback to the CPM in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank money laundering case, the PMLA Court in Kochi on Saturday found prima facie evidence against the accused, including senior CPM leaders.
The court issued summons to all accused, including CPM leaders K Radhakrishnan, A C Moideen and M M Varghese, directing them to appear before the court on July 4.
The PMLA Court, Kaloor, issued summons to 28 persons named in the supplementary chargesheet and observed that prima facie evidence exists against all the accused, including the CPM party.
Those named in the chargesheet include former CPM Thrissur district secretaries A C Moideen MLA, K Radhakrishnan, MP, and M M Varghese, besides the Irinjalakuda area committee secretary, Porathussery South local committee secretary, Porathussery North local committee secretary and former Wadakkanchery municipal councillors Aravindakshan and Madhu Ambalapuram.
The court heard the accused as part of proceedings under Section 223(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Special public prosecutor M J Santhosh appeared for the Enforcement Directorate, while Special Judge P Sabarinathan issued the order.
There are a total of 83 accused in the case. According to the prosecution, the CPM Thrissur district committee had constituted a sub-committee to control the bank’s governing body. CPM district secretariat member C K Chandran was among those included in the panel. Investigators alleged that loans were sanctioned to protect party interests. Summons had earlier been issued to the accused named in the supplementary chargesheet in August last year.
In the alleged large-scale financial irregularities and deposit fraud at the CPM-controlled bank, the CPM has been arraigned as the 68th accused. Former minister and ex-CPM Thrissur district secretary A C Moideen is the 67th accused, while former Speaker, former minister and former district secretary K Radhakrishnan, MP, is the 70th accused in the case.
So far, the ED has attached properties and assets worth Rs 128 crore in connection with the case. Trial proceedings in the case are likely to begin soon.