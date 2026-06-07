Kerala Congress to set up panel to coordinate between party, govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress is set to establish a mechanism to coordinate the functioning of the party and the UDF government. The state leadership will create the mechanism after consultation with the party high command.

This was informed by KPCC president Sunny Joseph after several senior leaders raised the need to form a committee to coordinate between the party and the government on various issues.

In an extended leadership meeting held on Saturday, AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi, Kodikkunnil Suresh, M M Hassan and Shafi Parambil called for coordination mechanism.

Meanwhile, in his maiden speech after taking charge, Chief Minister V D Satheesan assured the leaders that his government would take decisions only after taking the party leadership into confidence. There would also be proper consultation, he said. Reminding the leaders that the UDF had returned to power after a decade, he said his government would protect the interest of ordinary workers who had toiled for the party.

Satheesan also cautioned the leaders while making recommendations. “As the UDF has come to power, many who were with our opponents might approach you seeking a recommendation citing their relationship with you. You should be aware of that. Hence, the government would have to examine every aspect before taking a decision. However, this government would not adopt a vindictive mindset even to UDF’s political opponents. Service organisations should refrain from intervening in all the affairs of the government,” Satheesan cautioned.

The CM also said that he had already initiated steps in consultation with the home minister to review the police cases registered against KSU and Youth Congress workers by the previous Left government.