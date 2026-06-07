Kerala Congress to set up panel to coordinate between party, govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress is set to establish a mechanism to coordinate the functioning of the party and the UDF government. The state leadership will create the mechanism after consultation with the party high command.
This was informed by KPCC president Sunny Joseph after several senior leaders raised the need to form a committee to coordinate between the party and the government on various issues.
In an extended leadership meeting held on Saturday, AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi, Kodikkunnil Suresh, M M Hassan and Shafi Parambil called for coordination mechanism.
Meanwhile, in his maiden speech after taking charge, Chief Minister V D Satheesan assured the leaders that his government would take decisions only after taking the party leadership into confidence. There would also be proper consultation, he said. Reminding the leaders that the UDF had returned to power after a decade, he said his government would protect the interest of ordinary workers who had toiled for the party.
Satheesan also cautioned the leaders while making recommendations. “As the UDF has come to power, many who were with our opponents might approach you seeking a recommendation citing their relationship with you. You should be aware of that. Hence, the government would have to examine every aspect before taking a decision. However, this government would not adopt a vindictive mindset even to UDF’s political opponents. Service organisations should refrain from intervening in all the affairs of the government,” Satheesan cautioned.
The CM also said that he had already initiated steps in consultation with the home minister to review the police cases registered against KSU and Youth Congress workers by the previous Left government.
Deepa Dasmunsi told the ministers to come to the KPCC office once a month to meet party workers and hear their grievances and resolve those that can be addressed.
Ramesh Chennithala urged the leaders to take note of BJP’s victories in the three assembly constituencies. P J Kurien invited the attention of the leadership about the lack of representation of Pathanamthitta in the cabinet. Some leaders asked the party leadership to undertake introspection on the BJP victories in Nemom, Kazhakootam and Chathannoor.
Meanwhile, Sunny Joseph announced his intention to step down as KPCC president soon after his induction into the cabinet. “I had already informed the party high command of my desire to vacate the post soon after the induction into the cabinet,” he reportedly said.
AICC organisational general secretary K C Venugopal informed that besides the selection of the new KPCC president, new DCC presidents would also be inducted under the programme ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’. He asked the ministers to entrust one of their staff members with the responsibility to work as a bridge between the ministers’ offices and party workers.
Several leaders asked the CM to speed up appointments to boards and corporations. Alappuzha DCC president Babu Prasad took a dig at Minister Bindu Krishna, without naming her, over her visit to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. He said ministers should also visit the DCC offices often while visiting community leaders.
SUNNY JOSEPH REJECTS NEPOTISM CHARGES
T’PURAM: Dismissing the allegation of nepotism over the appointment of a close relative in his personal staff, Minister Sunny Joseph has clarified that there are no guidelines which demarcate the qualification or disqualification while appointing a personal staff member.
“The appointment of a minister’s personal staff is not made on the basis of inviting an application, conducting a written test and an interview. Usually, a personal staff member is appointed to hold the minister in their work and maintain smooth working of the office. Most of the staff must be from the government deputation.
Though I have a brother, I hadn’t appointed him as my personal staff member. On the other hand, I had appointed an individual who was two-time president of the panchayat and also worked as my election agent during the assembly election. Even the leader of the opposition or leaders in the opposition bench did not raise my name in the assembly session,” he said. Sunny also said that the appointment made during the LDF government’s time by the then ministers K T Jaleel and E P Jayarajan are different from the issue involving my personal staff member.