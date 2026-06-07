New book accuses Pinarayi of working to hamper VS’ return

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dropping a political bomb that could hurt the CPM, a memoir by V S Achuthanandan’s former additional secretary Suresh Kumar claims that Pinarayi Vijayan endeavoured to ensure that the VS government did not return to power in 2011.

In his new book, VS nu Oppam Ente Dinangal (‘My Days With VS’), the retired IAS officer alleges that Pinarayi, then state secretary of the party, wilfully fielded candidates with little chance of victory in an election in which the LDF went on to win 68 seats. Releasing the book at an event on Saturday, senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran handed a copy to retired High Court judge B Kemal Pasha.

At a meeting following the party’s unexpected defeat, Suresh recalled VS telling him: “Vijayan spearheaded the work to hamper the chances of a second VS government. He fielded 13 bad candidates to seats the party had a good chance of winning.” VS specifically cited the party’s defeat in Manalur to buttress his claim.

Referring to the eviction of encroachers in Munnar, the book, brought out by Bookworm Publishing, contends that even when then-KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala and Leader of Opposition Oommen Chandy extended support for the move, VS faced backlash from the CPI, the Pinarayi group in the CPM and the encroachers themselves.