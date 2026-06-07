Salim Kumar: Comedian who became one of Mollywood’s finest actors

KOCHI: For most Malayalees, Salim Kumar was the face of laughter. His impeccable comic timing, unique body language and unforgettable one-liners made him one of the most popular comedians in Malayalam cinema. However, beyond the humour was an actor of remarkable depth who repeatedly proved that he could portray complex emotions with equal brilliance.

The first major glimpse of that transformation came in ‘Perumazhakkalam’ (2004), directed by Kamal. As Aamu Elappa, Salim Kumar delivered a restrained and emotionally powerful performance that surprised audiences accustomed to seeing him in comic roles. The character allowed him to showcase a different side of his talent and hinted at the dramatic actor waiting to be discovered.

A year later, he strengthened that reputation with ‘Achanurangatha Veedu’ (2005). Playing Samuel, a father devastated by personal tragedy, Salim Kumar brought extraordinary sensitivity and realism to the role. His performance earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor and won widespread critical acclaim.

His greatest achievement came with ‘Adaminte Makan Abu’ (2011). In the lead role of Abu, an ageing man whose lifelong dream was to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage, Salim Kumar delivered a performance of rare subtlety and emotional depth. The disappointments, hopes, struggles and quiet determination of the character were portrayed with such authenticity that viewers forgot they were watching an actor known primarily for comedy. The role earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor and secured his place among the finest performers in Indian cinema.

Even in later years, Salim Kumar continued to explore serious roles. His portrayal of Moosaka in ‘Malik’ demonstrated once again his ability to bring dignity, intensity and emotional weight to complex characters.