West Asia conflict hits South India's tea, coffee, spice exports

KOCHI: The escalating conflict in West Asia has begun to ripple through South India's plantation economy, disrupting exports of tea, coffee, cardamom and other agricultural commodities that rely heavily on Gulf markets.

Exporters are reporting delayed shipments, soaring freight charges, insurance hurdles and weakening demand, raising concerns over shrinking margins and mounting losses for growers and traders alike.

Tea and coffee, two of South India's biggest plantation exports, are among the first casualties of the crisis.

Cherian M George, CEO of Harrisons Malayalam, the largest tea producer in South India, said nearly 40 per cent of India's tea exports are linked to West Asian markets.

"India exported around 280 million kilograms of tea in 2025, one of the highest export volumes in recent years. Nearly 40 per cent of that went to the UAE and Iraq," George said.

According to him, West Asia has become even more important after sanctions and payment issues reduced exports to Iran over the past few years.

"If you look at Indian tea exports today, about 40 per cent is dependent on West Asia. That trade has either slowed down or not taken place. The remaining 60 per cent goes to CIS countries, Russia and Europe, where orders continue despite some delays in shipping and container availability," he said.

The situation has worsened because of disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and Jebel Ali, the region's largest transshipment hub.

"West Asia is affected very badly. I am routing some shipments through Yemen and then by road to Oman, but these are only small quantities of packet tea. Bulk tea exports are not moving the way they used to," George added.

Coffee exporters are also feeling the heat. Gigi Cherian, a planter whose family once owned nearly 2,000 acres under the Glenburn Group of Estates in the Nilgiris, said the conflict has amplified existing pressures on the sector.

"The impact is already visible in prices and logistics. Freight rates have surged, shipments are taking longer routes, and exporters are facing uncertainty over deliveries. For growers, the biggest concern is cash flow because sales are getting delayed while production expenses continue," he said.

Industry leaders point out that the disruption has come at a critical time for coffee growers, who need liquidity to fund pruning, fertiliser application and estate maintenance after the harvest season.

Tea remains the plantation crop most exposed to the region. Rajan Sanjith, secretary of the United Planters' Association of Southern India (UPASI), said almost 44 per cent of India's tea exports were shipped to West Asian countries last year.