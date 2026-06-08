7,613 lives lost on Kerala roads in two years; 6-9 pm slot most fatal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala lost over 7,500 lives to road accidents in the two-year period to 2025, with the 6pm to 9pm window proving to be the most dangerous, the ‘Road Accident Analysis Report’ released by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has revealed.

As per the data, 7,613 people lost their lives in nearly one lakh road accidents over the period, averaging 10 fatalities a day. A significant 21% of the deaths occurred during the peak hours of 6pm to 9pm.

In contrast, the time period between midnight and 3am saw the lowest accidents at 2.23% and fewest deaths at 1.86%. Overspeeding was the number one cause of death, leading to 46% fatalities.

The number of fatalities saw a slight drop over the intervening period, from 3,880 in 2024 to 3,733 deaths in 2025, even as the number of accidents rose from 48,834 to 49,889, respectively, showed the SCRB data. The figures of those injured rose from 54,796 in 2024 to 56,922 in 2025.

Malappuram and Palakkad emerged the most dangerous traffic corridors in the state, claiming 649 and 638 lives respectively over the 24 months under review. Kasaragod and Idukki were comparatively safer with 172 and 204 fatalities respectively.

Surprisingly, though bad weather takes the rap for mishaps, the data revealed that a majority of accidents (81,534) and deaths (5,609) occurred during sunny/clear weather.