Bangladeshi couple living illegally in Kerala for a decade with forged IDs arrested, documents recovered

KOLLAM: A Bangladeshi couple who allegedly entered India illegally and had been residing in the country for several years using forged identity documents was arrested by Chavara police in Kollam on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as Melan Khan (47), a native of Bagerhat district, Bangladesh, and his wife Mughal Khandal (42). The couple was residing in a rented house at Neendakara and had reportedly been living in Kerala for the past 10 years.

According to police, the duo did not possess valid passports, visas or any other legal travel documents required for staying in the country. Investigations revealed that they had lived in different parts of India before arriving in Kerala. They reportedly stayed in Chalakudy for seven years and later in Karunagappally for three years before shifting to Neendakara around one-and-a-half months ago.

Police said the couple earned their livelihood by collecting plastic bottles and other recyclable materials and selling them. To avoid suspicion, they allegedly rented houses by posing as migrant workers from other Indian states and concealed their Bangladeshi citizenship.

Fake identity documents were recovered from their possession during the investigation.

A case has been registered against them under relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Acts. Following their arrest, the couple was produced before a court and remanded. Melan Khan was lodged in the district jail, while Mughal Khandal was shifted to the Kottarakkara women's jail.

The arrest was made based on confidential information received by City Police Commissioner M Hemalatha.