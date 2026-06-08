Blue economy offers Kerala infinite opportunities: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: June 8, observed as World Ocean Day, is of great significance to the UDF government as one of its dream projects is connected with the ocean, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said.

In a statement, he said the state has a shoreline stretching to 600 km with two international ports, a container terminal, and 17 medium ports. The government’s dream plan is to connect all these facilities and transform the state as a port city, he said.

“At least 50% of the freight movement over road should be made via sea. The government is planning cruise shipping and tourism projects by linking rivers later,” he said. The chief minister also said that once Kerala becomes a port city, it can generate employment opportunities in lakhs.

“It should be remembered that Dubai city, which is known as the hub of the world, earns around 28% of its GDP from its port. The Kerala coast too can open such an infinite opportunity before us,” he said.

Terming Kerala as a maritime gateway of the country, Satheesan said the land has the potential for maritime-based development.

“The maritime-port sector should be transformed as the key driving force for future development. For that, various sectors, including sustainable fishing, aquaculture, marine-based energy harvesting, logistics, vessel manufacture, and research institutions should be strengthened.”