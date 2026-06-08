Free travel for women in KSRTC buses to cost Rs 712-1,300 crore annually: Kerala minister John

Kerala Transport Minister CP John on Monday said the free bus travel scheme for women on KSRTC services, scheduled to be launched on June 15, is expected to cost between Rs 712 crore and Rs 1,300 crore annually, depending on the extent of its implementation.

Speaking to reporters here, John said details of the scheme would be announced by Chief Minister VD Satheesan after the Cabinet meeting on June 10.

Free travel for women in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses was one of the five guarantees promised by the Congress-led UDF during the Assembly election campaign.

"We attended a meeting convened by the chief minister in which certain decisions were taken. The details will be revealed by the CM after the Cabinet meeting. The facility will be provided to all women without any categorisation. Transgender persons will also be included," he said.

Regarding concerns about the financial burden on KSRTC, John said that around Rs 712 crore would be required annually if free travel is limited to ordinary-category buses.

If the scheme is extended to all categories of buses, the annual expenditure would be around Rs 1,300 crore, he said.