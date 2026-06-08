In hues of yellow & green, Sudheer hosts a slice of Selecao in Kollam

KOLLAM: Football fever can take on many shapes, forms and colours.
In Kollam’s Pallimukku, it doesn’t get easier than tracking down Sudheer’s house. Ask any resident for directions and the answer is almost always the same: “Just look for the yellow-and-green house.”
And it is no exaggeration.
As I approach the residence, my eyes are quickly drawn to a car and scooter painted in the iconic colours of the Brazilian football team, known as the Seleção, parked outside. They offer the first glimpse of Sudheer’s devotion to the game’s South American powerhouse. The car bears images of the team’s stars through the years, while the scooter proudly carries their colours.
The passion extends beyond the vehicles. Within the house, football-themed decorations fill the space, transforming the residence into a miniature tribute to Brazil.
For nearly three decades, every World Cup has been a festival for Sudheer. Long before each tournament, he starts preparing by repainting his house and vehicles, ensuring that his neighbourhood gets a taste of Brazil thousands of kilometres away.
“I was working in Muscat, Oman, during the 1994 event. That was when I started following football seriously and became fascinated by the game. Since then, the World Cup has been something I eagerly await,” says Sudheer.
After returning to Kerala, he began decorating not only his home but also his business establishments in the colours of his favourite team whenever the World Cup arrived. What started as admiration has evolved into an identity.
His enthusiasm is not limited to decorations. Sudheer has also played a role in nurturing football culture in Kollam, organising local tournaments and friendly matches between Brazil and Argentina supporters during major competitions.
“Football fandom is more visible in districts like Malappuram, but we have tried to build that culture here as well,” he says.
Sudheer, who turns 50 this month, remains as passionate as ever. His family has largely embraced his obsession, though not without occasional concerns. “They are happy that I am a Brazil fan, but sometimes complain about the money spent on decorations.”
The costs, he admits, are substantial. Each World Cup brings a new makeover, often with new designs and colour schemes inspired by the Brazilian flag and football stars.
Yet there are some dreams that remain unfulfilled. “I wanted to go to Qatar for the last World Cup, but it didn’t happen. Seeing a World Cup match live is still a dream.”
Now, Sudheer runs a fruit juice shop in Madannada. He has decorated even his shop in the Brazil theme with pictures of players and the team colours. He has a special drink, “Brazil special fruit juice”, and has an offer of 50% for fruit juice until the world cup is over.