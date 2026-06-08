In hues of yellow & green, Sudheer hosts a slice of Selecao in Kollam

KOLLAM: Football fever can take on many shapes, forms and colours.

In Kollam’s Pallimukku, it doesn’t get easier than tracking down Sudheer’s house. Ask any resident for directions and the answer is almost always the same: “Just look for the yellow-and-green house.”

And it is no exaggeration.

As I approach the residence, my eyes are quickly drawn to a car and scooter painted in the iconic colours of the Brazilian football team, known as the Seleção, parked outside. They offer the first glimpse of Sudheer’s devotion to the game’s South American powerhouse. The car bears images of the team’s stars through the years, while the scooter proudly carries their colours.

The passion extends beyond the vehicles. Within the house, football-themed decorations fill the space, transforming the residence into a miniature tribute to Brazil.

For nearly three decades, every World Cup has been a festival for Sudheer. Long before each tournament, he starts preparing by repainting his house and vehicles, ensuring that his neighbourhood gets a taste of Brazil thousands of kilometres away.

“I was working in Muscat, Oman, during the 1994 event. That was when I started following football seriously and became fascinated by the game. Since then, the World Cup has been something I eagerly await,” says Sudheer.