Kerala govt takes note of aspirants’ woes, extends KEAM mark submission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has extended the deadline for submitting Plus Two marks for the preparation of the state engineering entrance (KEAM) rank list till June 14, offering relief to CBSE students awaiting the outcome of their re-evaluation requests.

“The deadline was extended on the directive issued by Higher Education Minister Roji M John to Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) following numerous representations from CBSE students and parents,” said a senior official.

TNIE had on June 4 reported that nearly 20,000 CBSE students in Kerala who appeared for KEAM would miss the initial June 7 deadline for marks submission, as the board’s re-evaluation process would not begin before then.

The CBSE’s introduction of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, a digital evaluation process, for the 2025 Class XII examinations had ignited a controversy after students across the country complained of receiving low marks and discrepancies in subject-wise scores and demanded a re-evaluation.

However, the re-evaluation process was marred by serious technical and administrative issues, including repeated website failures, registration errors, e-payment difficulties, delayed confirmation of applications and the non-availability or poor quality of answer-sheet copies.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan had then written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking timely redressal of CBSE students’ grievances related to the re-evaluation.

In Kerala, engineering admissions are based on a 50:50 weightage system, with equal importance given to the entrance examination scores and Plus Two marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics.