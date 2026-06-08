Mystery man drives away KSRTC bus from Palakkad & abandons it

PALAKKAD: A daring pre-dawn theft of a KSRTC bus in Palakkad kept the local police and public transport authorities on high alert for more than two hours on Sunday before the vehicle was recovered abandoned about 1.5 km from the bus station.

The incident occurred around 2.50 am when an unidentified person drove away a KSRTC ordinary bus (RNE857) that had been parked outside the Palakkad KSRTC bus station. The bus was eventually traced near Mangalam Tower around 5.15 am. The Palakkad Town South Police registered a case and launched an investigation. The suspect remains unidentified and at large.

According to KSRTC staff, the vehicle was parked outside the station as part of routine overnight parking arrangements. “The bus was parked on Link Road outside the KSRTC bus station. Around 2.50 am, we saw a person driving away the vehicle very fast. We immediately realised that it had been stolen and alerted the police patrol team stationed in front of the bus stand,” Nasar Ali K, the shunting driver who had parked the bus, told TNIE.