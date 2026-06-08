Post CM meet, Nilambur tribal protesters hope for light at end of tunnel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After over 530 days of protests, nearly 500 tribal families of Nilambur expect to see light at the end of the tunnel. In a promising move for those protesting for land, the government has hinted at intervening to provide them title deeds.

The protesters, led by ‘Grow’ Vasu and Bindu Vailassery, met Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar, who had visited them and extended their support during the tenure of the previous government.

Speaking to TNIE, Anil said the government will take a stand in favour of the tribal people. “There is no doubt they deserve the land, and we will consider their demand. But the case is complicated, and a decision can be taken only after examining the status of the file. We also need to analyse the reports of the district collector and tehsildar.”

Speaking after the interactions, Vasu said, “The government responded positively to our demands. With the case set to be considered by the High Court, we now expect the government, through its prosecutor, to inform the court of its desire to implement the former collector’s report.”

The issue dates back to 2023. “The tribal people of Nilambur were allocated land in 2004, but they never received it. As per a 2009 Supreme Court verdict, authorities should provide no less than an acre of land each to the landless tribal people. With nothing in our favour, I began my indefinite hunger strike before the Integrated Tribal Development Project office in Nilambur on May 10, 2023,” said Bindu.