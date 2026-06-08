'Shameful': Pinarayi Vijayan slams Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over 'Hitler inspiration' remark on HYDRAA

Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his statement linking the state's anti-encroachment agency HYDRAA to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan called the remarks shocking and an affront to democratic values.

In the post, Vijayan further said that Reddy had publicly and proudly claimed that HYDRAA, the agency set up to implement what he termed a "bulldozer raj", was inspired by Hitler, one of history's most notorious dictators.

The CPI(M) veteran alleged that a chief minister of a democratic country had openly spoken of drawing inspiration from a system associated with violence and authoritarianism.

Calling the remarks "shameful", Vijayan said it was alarming that a Congress chief minister had publicly expressed admiration for a figure widely regarded as the embodiment of fascism.

He further alleged that Reddy's comments reflected not merely a slip of the tongue but the Congress party's underlying political character, and claimed that the Telangana Chief Minister's past association with the Sangh Parivar had also influenced such views.

Vijayan said the remarks reinforced the Left's contention that the Congress could never effectively oppose the "fascist policies" of the BJP and RSS, and urged democratic-minded citizens to recognise the danger posed by such positions.