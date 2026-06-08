‘SOAR 2026’ to introduce KTU engineering curriculum to students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘SOAR 2026’, a district-level education conclave organised by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) with the participation of its affiliated engineering colleges, will commence on June 15.

The pan-Kerala conclave aims to provide students and parents first-hand knowledge of engineering colleges in Kerala, their courses, career opportunities in engineering sector and the facilities offered by institutions, including Fab Labs, startup and incubation centres and innovation hubs.

The SOAR Technical Education Conclave will be held on June 15, 17 and 19 across Kerala, with 30 engineering colleges serving as hosts. Each conclave will bring together engineering colleges from the host district, along with interested institutions from neighboring and other districts.

Ciza Thomas, the KTU VC, said the initiative was intended to encourage students to make the best use of the higher education opportunities and facilities available within Kerala.

“Engineering curriculum in the state has been modernised and aligned with industry requirements through a revised framework. However, these are often not widely known, and addressing this awareness gap is one of the key objectives of SOAR conclave,” she said.