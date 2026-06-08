Verse & versatility blend in this Kerala village of virtuosos

KASARAGOD: The Beautiful Game’... the people’s game... has inspired many traditions. And many linked to music have lingered, evoking emotions that bind communities and its constituents by a common cord.

Mogral, a coastal village in Kasaragod popularly known as ‘Ishal Gramam’ for its deep-rooted tradition of Mappila music, has for long sung ballads praising the game. And the lore and the lure make for interesting reading.

Football first reached the shores of Mogral in the early 20th century when the village was gradually turning into a centre of Mappilapattu. Residents attribute it to a merchant navy man named Mammunhi, who brought a football from abroad on one of his breaks from work.

“For a while people called it a Russian ball because it was believed that Mammunhi had purchased it from Russia,” says A K Abdul Rahiman, 80, whose elder brother, the late A K Abdul Kader, who was among the seven great Mappila poets of Mogral, composed a couple of songs on the game.

Age may have caught up, but Rahiman recalls one of the songs and croons it: ‘Pragaditha pathimogralil prasithoyode football premigal’. Another popular song composed by Kader was ‘Pugalotha mogralil kalichidum footballer’.

Ahmed Ismail was another of the group of seven who also composed football ballads.

“Mogral was the hub of Mappila literature at the time,” says Anwar T K, general secretary of the Mogral chapter of Kerala Mappila Kala Academy. “The poets used to hold their literary conventions here. These events were also frequented by Tamil, Sanskrit, Urdu and Arabic poets.”