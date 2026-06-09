Alappuzha youth turns his room into a 'Ronaldo' paradise

ALAPPUZHA: As football mania sweeps across Kerala ahead of the World Cup, giant cut-outs and colourful hoardings of star players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have become a common sight. But in a small village in Alappuzha district, one young football enthusiast has expressed his admiration in a unique way -- by transforming an entire room of his house into a tribute to his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Twenty-four-year-old Muhammad Roshan of Thrikunnappuzha has been a passionate football fan since childhood. While many supporters celebrate their favourite players with banners and social media posts, Roshan decided to create a personal fan zone dedicated to the Portuguese superstar.
"My love for football began when I was studying in Class 3 and 4 at SN Trust School, Nangiyarkulangara," Roshan recalls.
"My father, Rashid, is a businessman and a football lover. We used to watch World Cup matches together. Over the years, Ronaldo captured my heart, and I became a big fan of his."
Using income earned through his social media activities, Roshan redesigned a room in his home to reflect his passion. Every corner of the room showcases Ronaldo and Portugal. The walls are covered with customised wallpapers, while the curtains, bedsheets and decorations feature the colours and symbols of the Portuguese national team. Even the floor has been designed to resemble a football field.
Roshan is also a popular Instagram influencer with more than 2.24 lakh followers. Despite facing personal challenges, he has continued to pursue his dreams with determination.
At the age of 12, he was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic condition. However, he refused to let the diagnosis define his future. After completing his Plus Two studies at the Mahakavi Kumaranasan Memorial School in Pallana, he went on to earn a degree in psychology.
"The condition has never been a barrier to my ambitions. I have travelled to different parts of the country creating videos and meeting people," he says.
Roshan credits much of his success to the unwavering support of his family and friends. His parents, Rashid and Shereen, sister Ayisha, and close friends Amal Rahman, Afnas Naushad, Abu Sufiyan, Akhtar Harris, Farhan Mujeeb, Muhammad Yaseen and Muhammad Bilal have accompanied and assisted him on many journeys.
Their encouragement has also kept alive another cherished dream -- to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in person.
"My biggest dream is to see Ronaldo play live in a stadium. Financial limitations prevented me from attending this World Cup, but I hope to travel to Saudi Arabia next year to watch him play for Al Nassr," Roshan says.