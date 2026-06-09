Alappuzha youth turns his room into a 'Ronaldo' paradise

ALAPPUZHA: As football mania sweeps across Kerala ahead of the World Cup, giant cut-outs and colourful hoardings of star players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have become a common sight. But in a small village in Alappuzha district, one young football enthusiast has expressed his admiration in a unique way -- by transforming an entire room of his house into a tribute to his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Twenty-four-year-old Muhammad Roshan of Thrikunnappuzha has been a passionate football fan since childhood. While many supporters celebrate their favourite players with banners and social media posts, Roshan decided to create a personal fan zone dedicated to the Portuguese superstar.

"My love for football began when I was studying in Class 3 and 4 at SN Trust School, Nangiyarkulangara," Roshan recalls.

"My father, Rashid, is a businessman and a football lover. We used to watch World Cup matches together. Over the years, Ronaldo captured my heart, and I became a big fan of his."

Using income earned through his social media activities, Roshan redesigned a room in his home to reflect his passion. Every corner of the room showcases Ronaldo and Portugal. The walls are covered with customised wallpapers, while the curtains, bedsheets and decorations feature the colours and symbols of the Portuguese national team. Even the floor has been designed to resemble a football field.

Roshan is also a popular Instagram influencer with more than 2.24 lakh followers. Despite facing personal challenges, he has continued to pursue his dreams with determination.