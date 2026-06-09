CPM admits it erred in Taliparamba and Payyanur candidate selection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership has admitted before the state committee that mistakes were made in the selection of P K Shyamala and T I Madhusoodanan as candidates for the Taliparamba and Payyanur assembly constituencies respectively.

The state committee asked the leadership to revise the assembly election review report to reflect the errors, directing that only the amended version be presented at regional review meetings. The leadership has also decided to convene an extended meeting of the state committee in August.

In Taliparamba, the Kannur district committee had proposed the candidature of Shyamala, wife of state secretary M V Govindan. In Payyanur, district secretariat member Madhusoodanan entered the fray as the sitting MLA.

However, allegations of nepotism were raised against Shyamala’s candidature by district secretariat member T K Govindan, who then contested the election as an independent with UDF support and won.

In Payyanur, district committee member V Kunhikrishnan, who too emerged victorious as an independent, levelled allegations of misappropriation of the martyr’s and party office construction fund against Madhusoodanan. While the twin defeats in its traditional strongholds shook the CPM, the state secretariat had maintained in its review report that no mistake was committed in selecting the candidates.