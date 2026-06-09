Free KSRTC rides for women from June 15

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The V D Satheesan-led UDF government will roll out its highly-anticipated free bus travel scheme for women on June 15, almost a month after it took charge, but with a couple of riders.
First, the free ride will initially be limited to KSRTC’s ordinary bus services. Second, the roll-out will be on a trial basis for 100 days.
The decision, finalised in a high-level meeting between Satheesan and Transport Minister C P John, lays emphasis on managing the immediate financial implications as well as assessing the demand before deciding on expanding free rides to fast and super-fast services.
An official announcement is expected following the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
The state-run carrier is expected to incur substantial losses following the implementation of the scheme, a key election promise under the Congress-led UDF’s ‘Indira Guarantees’.
As per estimates, limiting the free ride to ordinary buses alone will cost a significant Rs 712 crore annually. This will increase to Rs 1,300 crore if the scheme is extended to all services.
Meanwhile, Satheesan has directed officials to frame provisions in a way that transgender individuals also benefit from the project.
The finance secretary has been tasked with preparing a report and finding ways to compensate KSRTC for the revenue loss. Satheesan has also directed officials to find revenue-generating measures using KSRTC’s properties.
Project won’t disrupt salaries, min assures KSRTC staff
Already, the government provides Rs 125 crore a month to meet KSRTC salaries and pensions. The previous LDF government provided the carrier more than Rs 13,000 crore over the past 10 years. Towards the end of the LDF government’s term, KSRTC revenue had improved, and timely salary payments were reinstated.
In light of this new financial burden, employees have expressed concern over possible disruptions to their pay. However, John clarified that the government will absorb the impact, and assured the staff that salaries will not be affected.
The projected shift has raised serious concerns among private bus operators who fear a steep decline in patronage. However, in a prior meeting, the CM assured them that no policy decision affecting their sector would be finalised without direct consultations.
Analysts have also noted a regional imbalance in the initial rollout, observing that limiting the scheme to ordinary buses will offer minimal relief to passengers in northern districts, where KSRTC operates very few of those services.
Cost tracker
10-12 lakh women depend on KSRTC buses daily
Free rides in ordinary buses will cost govt Rs 712 crore a year. This will rise to Rs 1,300 crore if this is extended to all services