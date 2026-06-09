Free KSRTC rides for women from June 15

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The V D Satheesan-led UDF government will roll out its highly-anticipated free bus travel scheme for women on June 15, almost a month after it took charge, but with a couple of riders.

First, the free ride will initially be limited to KSRTC’s ordinary bus services. Second, the roll-out will be on a trial basis for 100 days.

The decision, finalised in a high-level meeting between Satheesan and Transport Minister C P John, lays emphasis on managing the immediate financial implications as well as assessing the demand before deciding on expanding free rides to fast and super-fast services.

An official announcement is expected following the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The state-run carrier is expected to incur substantial losses following the implementation of the scheme, a key election promise under the Congress-led UDF’s ‘Indira Guarantees’.

As per estimates, limiting the free ride to ordinary buses alone will cost a significant Rs 712 crore annually. This will increase to Rs 1,300 crore if the scheme is extended to all services.

Meanwhile, Satheesan has directed officials to frame provisions in a way that transgender individuals also benefit from the project.

The finance secretary has been tasked with preparing a report and finding ways to compensate KSRTC for the revenue loss. Satheesan has also directed officials to find revenue-generating measures using KSRTC’s properties.