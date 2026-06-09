In defying party line on naming staff, IUML ministers trigger internal revolt

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is facing growing internal discontent over several ministers allegedly sidelining a party-approved committee in appointing their personal staff. The controversy has triggered resentment among party leaders and workers, particularly in northern districts such as Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod, who accuse the ministers of ignoring both the party leadership and grassroots cadres.

According to party sources, the IUML leadership had directed ministers to appoint 15 personal staff members from a shortlist of 30 candidates prepared by the panel. However, many reportedly bypassed the recommended names and selected candidates of their choice.

A senior leader said that some ministers appointed retired government officials, many of them recent entrants to the party, while overlooking long-serving and qualified organisation activists from the northern districts.

“We understand there are limitations to accommodating party workers in deputation posts. However, certain ministers have completely disregarded the collective decision of the leadership and appointed retired officials who joined the party prior to the election. Many of these appointments were made unilaterally, without consultation with the party leadership,” the leader told TNIE.

He alleged that a disproportionate number of appointments involved candidates from southern districts, including Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, while Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod were neglected.