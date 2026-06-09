In defying party line on naming staff, IUML ministers trigger internal revolt

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is facing growing internal discontent over several ministers allegedly sidelining a party-approved committee in appointing their personal staff. The controversy has triggered resentment among party leaders and workers, particularly in northern districts such as Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod, who accuse the ministers of ignoring both the party leadership and grassroots cadres.
According to party sources, the IUML leadership had directed ministers to appoint 15 personal staff members from a shortlist of 30 candidates prepared by the panel. However, many reportedly bypassed the recommended names and selected candidates of their choice.
A senior leader said that some ministers appointed retired government officials, many of them recent entrants to the party, while overlooking long-serving and qualified organisation activists from the northern districts.
“We understand there are limitations to accommodating party workers in deputation posts. However, certain ministers have completely disregarded the collective decision of the leadership and appointed retired officials who joined the party prior to the election. Many of these appointments were made unilaterally, without consultation with the party leadership,” the leader told TNIE.
He alleged that a disproportionate number of appointments involved candidates from southern districts, including Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, while Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod were neglected.
“Kozhikode alone has six IUML MLAs, yet the district was denied ministerial representation. The leadership should have compensated for the exclusion by ensuring adequate representation in personal staff appointments. Several highly qualified party workers, including PhD holders, postgraduates and young leaders, have been ignored.
This has severely affected the morale of workers who toiled for the party during the election,” he added. Leaders from the northern districts also expressed dissatisfaction, claiming that the lists submitted by them were largely ignored.
“We were asked to provide lists of qualified party workers for consideration. We submitted around 30 names believing it would create opportunities for our cadres. However, most districts received little or no representation. Naturally, there is widespread disappointment,” a district head said on condition of anonymity.
The issue has reportedly caused unease within the party’s top leadership as well. The decision to constitute a committee for personal staff appointments was taken by the IUML core committee. The panel, headed by general secretary P M A Salam and Sayid Rasheed Ali Shihab Thangal, scrutinised nearly 5,000 applications before preparing district-wise shortlists.
Sources said the exercise was intended to ensure a fair regional balance, particularly for districts lacking representation in the assembly or the cabinet. However, ministers had reportedly expressed reservations from the outset, arguing that they were unfamiliar with candidates recommended by the committee.
Recommendations bypassed
According to party sources, the IUML leadership had directed ministers to appoint 15 personal staff members from a shortlist of 30 candidates prepared by a party-approved committee
However, many reportedly bypassed the recommended names and selected candidates of their choice.
Some ministers appointed retired govt officials, many of them recent entrants to the party, while overlooking long-serving and qualified organisation activists from the northern districts.