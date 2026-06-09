Kerala: Ashok, Prasanth among officers issued fresh postings; Kelkar gets additional charge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IAS officers B Ashok and N Prasanth, who were reinstated on Sunday after being placed under suspension by the previous LDF government, were among the officers who were issued new postings on Monday.

Ashok was appointed principal secretary of the higher education department while Prasanth was named special secretary of the sport department.

The latter will also hold additional charge as special secretary of youth affairs, zoos, museums, archaeology and archives departments.

The secretary to the chief minister, Rathan U Kelkar, has been handed additional charge as secretary of coastal shipping and inland navigation, information and public relations, and welfare of the elderly departments.

Additional chief secretary of home and vigilance Bishwanath Sinha will have additional charge of coir development, housing and water resources departments.

K R Jyothilal, additional chief secretary of the finance department, will hold additional charge of the planning and economic affairs department and member secretary of Kerala State Planning Board besides existing additional charge of the taxes department.

Minhaj Alam is the new additional chief secretary, agriculture department and agriculture production commissioner.

M G Rajamanickam is the CMD, KSEB, T V Anupama secretary, transport department, Suhas S special secretary, water resources.

Divya S Iyer has been removed from Vizhinjam Port and posted as principal director, LSG.