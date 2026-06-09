Kerala police issue warning over filming visuals violating individual’s privacy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have issued a warning against filming or circulating images and videos that infringe on an individual’s privacy, stating that such actions can attract legal consequences, including imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh.

In a social media post, the police said the growing tendency to use mobile phone cameras to intrude into the lives and private moments of others has become a matter of concern. It noted that incidents involving human suffering, deaths, accidents and public crises are increasingly being recorded and shared on social media to attract viewers, often without regard for the privacy and dignity of those involved.

The police emphasised that the Right to Privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Indian Constitution and that unauthorised recording or dissemination of private visuals can amount to a criminal offence.

Citing Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the police said capturing or sharing images or videos that violate a person’s privacy without consent is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh, or both.