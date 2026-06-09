Kerala’s humble rice gruel on the boil

KOCHI: It may look bland, but it blends tradition and nourishment in a bowl—a versatile mix that is ready to blow up. The kanji, Kerala’s humble rice gruel, is all set to go international and find a place in stores in bustling cities such as Toronto and Vancouver.

Malabar Kaipad Farmer Producer Company Ltd (MKFPCL), a farmers’ collective in Kannur, has received an order to export the famous Kaipad kanji to Canada. The company will be dispatching 240 packets of ready-to-serve Kaipad kanji, packed using Japanese retort technology, to Canada by the end of this month.

Retort is a method of thermal processing which preserves pre-cooked foods in pouches, by sealing and heating them to 120°C under high pressure. This eliminates microorganisms and contaminants, extending the shelf life of the product for up to two years.

Kaipad is an organic rice variety cultivated in the saline coastal tracts of Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. The most popular traditional varieties cultivated in these regions are Kuthiru and Orkayama. Improved varieties such as Ezhome-1 and Ezhome-2 are also grown here. The Kaipad rice was granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2014.