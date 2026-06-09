Sabarimala gold scam: SIT finds ‘stripping salt’ link

KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold scam informed the High Court on Monday that, in 2019, Smart Creations, Chennai, had stripped the gold cladding from Sabarimala artefacts using a special substance called “stripping salt,” procured from Mumbai.

The report filed by the SIT before the High Court said that, during the course of the investigation, a sample of the stripping salt was collected and forwarded to the National Metallurgical Laboratory, (NML), Jamshedpur, for analysis. The results are awaited.

The analysis of the special salt is crucial to establish the method used by Smart Creations to strip gold from the artefacts. The SIT also said it had collected details relating to the copper plates purchased in 1998 and that further investigations need to be conducted in Chennai for verification.

Based on the High Court’s directive, samples of certain artefacts were taken from the Sabarimala Sreekovil. However, the Prabhamandalam plates and the upper-side door frame plate could not be dismantled and examined due to difficulties raised by labourers engaged in the dismantling.