"Though an Argentina fan, I am rooting for Ronaldo this time," says I M Vijayan

For several generations of Malayalis, the idea of football was not spherical. It was vertical. A black beauty, about 5 feet 11 inches tall.

No matter how many times it is told, the story of a lanky boy — who once sold soda and peanuts at the Thrissur Municipal Stadium — becoming the ‘Black Pearl’ of Indian football continues to give a high. And to inspire.

I M Vijayan, as they say, remains an invigorating emotion for Malayalis.

Now, the football legend is preparing for his seventh consecutive FIFA World Cup trip. At a time when many football-loving Malayalis have dropped plans to attend the tournament because of soaring ticket prices and the challenges of securing a US visa, Vijayan, along with his longtime friend and industrialist Gopu Nandilath, is set for a rare feat: attending all World Cup finals since 2002.

All set for the World Cup?

Oh, yes. I will be going to the US next month, flying out on July 8. We will watch the semi-finals and final, as we have done every four years for the past two decades. This is the seventh World Cup I am attending in a row.

Every time, I travel with Gopu Chettan, Chandran Nandilath and their manager Subair. Not many people from India, and certainly not many footballers, have had the opportunity to attend seven consecutive World Cups. I believe it is quite rare.

Many regular World Cup travellers are skipping this edition…

It could be true because the ticket prices are very high this time. Getting a US visa is difficult, and so is obtaining FIFA match tickets. Only a few people I know from Kerala are travelling this year.

Last week, I was in the US with some Malayali friends there. Even many of them there are frustrated with high ticket prices.