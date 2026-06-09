"Though an Argentina fan, I am rooting for Ronaldo this time," says I M Vijayan

For several generations of Malayalis, the idea of football was not spherical. It was vertical. A black beauty, about 5 feet 11 inches tall.
No matter how many times it is told, the story of a lanky boy — who once sold soda and peanuts at the Thrissur Municipal Stadium — becoming the ‘Black Pearl’ of Indian football continues to give a high. And to inspire.
I M Vijayan, as they say, remains an invigorating emotion for Malayalis.
Now, the football legend is preparing for his seventh consecutive FIFA World Cup trip. At a time when many football-loving Malayalis have dropped plans to attend the tournament because of soaring ticket prices and the challenges of securing a US visa, Vijayan, along with his longtime friend and industrialist Gopu Nandilath, is set for a rare feat: attending all World Cup finals since 2002.
All set for the World Cup?
Oh, yes. I will be going to the US next month, flying out on July 8. We will watch the semi-finals and final, as we have done every four years for the past two decades. This is the seventh World Cup I am attending in a row.
Every time, I travel with Gopu Chettan, Chandran Nandilath and their manager Subair. Not many people from India, and certainly not many footballers, have had the opportunity to attend seven consecutive World Cups. I believe it is quite rare.
Many regular World Cup travellers are skipping this edition…
It could be true because the ticket prices are very high this time. Getting a US visa is difficult, and so is obtaining FIFA match tickets. Only a few people I know from Kerala are travelling this year.
Last week, I was in the US with some Malayali friends there. Even many of them there are frustrated with high ticket prices.
Which was the first World Cup you attended?
The Korea-Japan World Cup in 2002. We witnessed Brazil lift their fifth title that year. Both teams (Germany and Brazil) were top-notch. Led by Cafu, Brazil had the likes of Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and Ronaldo. They were too good. Brazil won 2-0. Ronaldo scored two goals.
How would you recall the World Cup experiences?
Watching a World Cup match inside the stadium is a unique experience indeed. It’s like a sporty trance with all the cheering and chants. I have thoroughly enjoyed every tournament I attended.
You must have had several unforgettable memories...
One of my most vivid memories is from Brazil in 2014. It was a World Cup bubbling with celebrations from the word go — truly like a carnival. Before the Brazil-Germany semi-final, we had to walk nearly 5km to the stadium. Yet, we never felt tired because the streets were alive with music, dancing, singing and fans celebrating all around us. It remains one of my favourite World Cup experiences.
What are your thoughts on this year’s tournament? Who are you rooting for?
This year, all the teams are strong. There are 48 participants. Although Argentina is my favourite team, I would love to see Cristiano Ronaldo lift the World Cup. Messi has already won one, which many of us wished for. It would be great to see Ronaldo also achieve that dream.
Ah, this could become a talking point. Your love for Argentina is legendary…
Well, I was a huge Brazil fan until 1986. I was just 17 when Argentina played England in the World Cup quarter-final on June 22. That historic match made me switch my allegiance to Argentina, just like countless fans around the world. I became a devotee of Diego Maradona. Since then, I have remained a fan of Argentina.
How was it to meet Maradona and head the ball with him?
Of course, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Maradona is like a god to me. I have said this before… I felt as though I was playing in a World Cup.
I have also had the opportunity to play alongside Brazilian icons such as Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Cafu in a legends’ match in Chennai last year. We are planning another such event with Brazilian legends in Kerala this year.
Which was the most special World Cup outing for you?
That’s a tough one. But I would pick Qatar 2022. The tournament was organised beautifully. It was the most memorable World Cup I have attended. I managed to watch almost all the matches. Argentina, led by Messi, winning the title made it even more special. What a moment that was!
Quick shots
For the first time in history, three nations will be hosting the FIFA WorldCup — Canada, Mexico and the US
104 matches will be played across 16 cities
The US will host 78 matches, including all from the quarter-finals onward
Instead of the usual 32 team format, this edition features 48 teams
Four countries will be playing at the World Cup for the first time: Jordan, Uzbekistan , Curacao, Cape Verde
Curacao — a tiny Caribbean island nation with a population of around 156,000 — is the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup.
D R Congo and Haiti are returning after a 52-year absence
The youngest player this year is Mexico’s 17-year-old Gilberto Mora
The oldest is Scotland’s 43-year-old Craig Gordon
Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the final halftime show, on July 19 at New York - New Jersey Stadium. The event will be curated by Chris Martin
Mexico will become the first country to host World Cup matches in three editions (1970, 1986 and 2026). The US is hosting for the second time after 1994
Winning team will receive $50 million as cash prize
The FIFA World Cup 2026, to be hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico, begins on June 12 (kickoff at 12.30am IST). The semi-finals will be held in Dallas and Atlanta on July 15 and 16, respectively, while the final will take place at New York - New Jersey Stadium on July 20 (as per IST).