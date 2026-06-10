BJP-UDF deal in 30 seats, alleges CPM after review of poll drubbing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the CPM state committee decided to rectify the organisational and political shortcomings that plagued its Kerala election campaigning, the party on Tuesday alleged an electoral understanding between the BJP and UDF in around 30 assembly constituencies.

“The BJP helped the UDF win in these constituencies by transferring votes. In return, UDF helped BJP in seats that it had no realistic chance of winning,” CPM state secretary M V Govindan told reporters on Tuesday.

“The BJP’s vote share was lower than in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Rahul Gandhi has now clarified that he demanded the arrest of Pinarayi Vijayan by the Enforcement Directorate after state Congress leaders informed him about an alleged CPM-BJP deal,” he said.

In light of its electoral setback, the party has decided to seek public opinion, Govindan said, adding,“We welcome suggestions from all sections of society as we prepare a programme to move forward with greater political and organisational clarity.”

For this, CPM has launched an initiative, ‘Puthuvazhikal’, and created an email address (puthuvazhikal@gmail.com) and WhatsApp account (+91 7994777168) to collect public feedback.

“The CPM state committee failed to foresee the magnitude of the setback suffered by LDF and has accepted the shortcomings through self-criticism,” Govindan said.

He said although there was broad acceptance of the LDF government’s performance, the latter failed to adequately address issues affecting traditional sectors such as construction, coir and cashew.

“At the organisational level, there were weaknesses from the top leadership down to lower-level committees in implementing decisions and developing political perspectives. However, the party does not believe the setback was the result of any individual’s shortcomings, as the CPM functions on the basis of collective decision-making,” he said, when asked about the role of then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state leadership in the defeat.