Deaths outpace births among Kerala’s Hindus and Christians as population growth turns negative

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Kerala, Hindu and Christian communities are recording more deaths than births in a year, registering a negative Natural Growth Rate (NGR). A decadal analysis of official data showed that the gap between births and deaths among these communities in the state is widening.

Kerala’s overall natural growth rate now remains in positive territory because of the Muslim population, which records more births than deaths. For NGR calculation, the absolute numbers of births and deaths were taken from the economics and statistics department’s annual Vital Statistics Reports from 2014 to 2023.

In 2023, the latest year for which the vital statistics report is available, Kerala’s overall natural growth rate — births minus deaths per 100 population — was 0.249%. Hindus recorded -0.115% and Christians -0.084%.

A negative natural growth rate means a community is no longer replacing itself through births alone. For Hindus, it was the second consecutive year in negative territory, and for Christians, the third. Hindu NGR, which turned negative for the first time in 2022 (-0.080%) worsened further to -0.115% in 2023, while Christians have been in negative territory since 2021 (-0.095%), reaching -0.084% in 2023.

“Hindu and Christian communities are leading Kerala’s slide towards a negative natural growth rate,” said Dr Anil Chandran S, assistant professor, department of demography, University of Kerala.

“The population decline in these groups began with upper-class communities decades ago,” he said.