Even 90 years ago, Guruvayur temple finances were a study in discipline

GURUVAYUR: while a renowned spiritual centre, the Guruvayur temple is also an institution that has upheld exemplary standards of administration and financial discipline through the years. Historical records preserved in the archives of the erstwhile Zamorin of Calicut reveal that even 90 years ago, the temple’s finances were managed with remarkable prudence, accountability, and foresight.

The Guruvayur Devaswom has now grown into a large institution with substantial revenues and an extensive administrative system.

At the same time, records from 1936 – brought to light through the research of former Guruvayur Devaswom manager Ramaiyar Parameswaran – demonstrate that even during that period, strict financial controls governed the temple’s operations.

On June 30, 1936, the then Guruvayur Devaswom manager submitted a request to the Zamorin, who was also the managing trustee of the temple. The manager sought permission to use funds from the temple’s permanent deposits to meet urgent expenses, including daily operational costs, sandalwood-related expenditures, payments due to temple functionaries, and office expenses, as the funds available were reportedly insufficient.

In a directive issued on July 6 that year, the Zamorin firmly rejected the request. The order clearly stated that the amount referred to in the report should not be spent for the proposed purpose. It further emphasised that funds generated from the sale of gold and silver, as well as other accumulated resources, should remain preserved as permanent deposits.