Fisherfolk protest union move to hand harbour security to CISF across India

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government’s decision to hand over the security and management of roughly 1,200 fishing harbours and landing centres across the country to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has evoked a strong response from the fishing community.

To demand an immediate withdrawal of the directive, the community has decided to launch intensive state-wide protests, alongside a joint mega-protest in Delhi in coordination with national-level coastal stakeholders and fish workers’ federations.

Pulluvila Stanley, general secretary of the All India Fishers and Fisheries Workers’ Federation (AIFFWF), stated that the decision would have far-reaching implications on the life and tradition of the fisherfolk, terming it a violation of federal principles that overlooks state authority.

Consequently, the Fishermen Welfare Society has demanded an immediate cancellation of the proposal, urging investment in actual safety measures like rescue equipment and insurance instead.