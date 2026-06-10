Free travel concession for women on KSRTC's ordinary services from June 15: Kerala CM

The Kerala Cabinet decided that the Indira guarantee of free bus travel for women will initially be available on KSRTC's ordinary services, said CM V D Satheesan.

Cabinet decided to implement the scheme from June 15 onwards.

Satheesan, at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting chaired by him, said that the concession, called 'Priyadarshini', in its current format will cost the KSRTC over Rs 60 crore per month or around Rs 800 crore annually, which will be paid by the government.

He further said that the concession will be available for women of all ages and all walks of life, irrespective of their financial background.

The CM said that once the financial health of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) improves by increasing its revenue generation, providing the concession on other services will be considered.

(With inputs from PTI)